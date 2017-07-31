Large water main bursts in Limerick

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have been deployed after a large water main burst in a Limerick city surburb.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10.30pm on Monday after the pipe burst at the River Walk estate, Corbally near the the Applegreen petrol station.

One tender from Limerick Fire Station as well as a support vehicle were dispatched and are providing assistance at the scene.

Gardai from Henry Station also attended.

According to posts on social media a section of Corbally Road has been partially flooded although it is understood the road remains passable.

We're in attendance at a burst water main on the Corbally Road. Road remains open. https://t.co/Xoba1z3X3i July 31, 2017

I's not known if any property has been damaged or what caused he pipe to burst.

Irish Water has been alerted to the incident and crews from Limerick City and County Council are at the scene.