BREAKING: Limerick man found guilty of murdering rival biker

A LIMERICK biker will be sentenced to life in prison, after he was found guilty of murdering a member of a rival motorcycle club near Murroe more than two years ago.

Alan 'Cookie McNamara, aged 51, of Mountfune, Murroe had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Andrew 'AOD' O'Donoghue at the gates of the Road Tramps motorcycle club at Mountfune on June 20, 2015.

Having spent two hours and 43 minutes deliberating at the Central Criminal Court, the jury delivered a unanimous verdict this Monday afternoon.

The seven men and four women had been asked to decide if the accused was acting in defence of himself and his family or in retaliation after he was assaulted and threatened.

Justice Paul McDermott had told them that to assess Mr McNamara's mindset and ask, ‘what did he honestly believe at the time?’

The defence said this event unfolded very quickly and that the accused felt there was a threat to him and his family, whereas the prosecution said the shooting ‘evolved out of acts which were revengeful or retaliatory’.