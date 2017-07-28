Limerick motorcyclist killed in road crash

A COUNTY Limerick man has died following a road accident in County Cork.

The motorcyclist, whose aged in his 40s, died after the bike he was driving was in collision with a van at Doctor Barry’s Bridge, just south of Rathcormac village at around 7.45am this Friday.

The van driver was not injured in the collision which is being investigated by gardai in Fermoy.

While emergency services arrived with minutes of the collision happening, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road where the collision happened was closed for several hours on Friday to facilitate a technical and forensic examination of the scene.

Following the fatal collision, the man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a post mortem will be carried out.

While the name of the deceased man has not been disclosed, it is understood he was from the Kilmallock area of County Limerick.

Gardai at Fermoy station can be contacted at 025-82100.