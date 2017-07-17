Limerick jockey competes in Corinthian Challenge

ORLA Donworth, a Ballyneety native now working at Baroda Stud in Kildare was one of 13 remarkable riders to participate in an endurance test with a difference at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday.

Orla came second riding Six Silver Lane over 1 ½ miles, kindly sponsored by Trainer/Owner John Feane.

She was taking part in the first leg of the Corinthian Challenge, a charity initiative set up to raise funds for Irish Injured Jockeys.

During the course of the series she will get the opportunity to ride on three of Ireland’s most prestigious racecourses. The second leg will be held on September 16 at Gowran Park over 1 ½ miles and the final race will take place on October 22 over 1 ¼ miles at Leopardstown on the Irish Champions Stakes track.

In order to race the series the riders have to raise €10,000 each and members of the public can help their favourite rider by sponsoring them online or supporting the various fundraising events over course of series.

You can donate to Orla by typing her name into EverydayHero.com or by logging on to www.corinthianchallenge.com, where donations can also be made.