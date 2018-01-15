Man held following knife attack on teenage au pairs in Limerick city

A MAN has been charged in connection with an incident during which a knife was held against the throat of a teenage girl.

James Kelly, aged 28, of no fixed abode was remanded in custody after he was brought before a special court sitting in Kilmallock on Saturday.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told gardai were alerted to the incident at Denmark Street in the city centre shortly after 7pm on Friday.

Garda Kevin Motherway said two teenage au pairs from France had been approached from behind a short time earlier by a man who held a knife against one of their necks.

The culprit then threatened them and demanded that they hand over their valuables.

Having been alerted to the commotion on the street, a worker from a nearby bar intervened and restrained the man pending the arrival of gardai. “A tussle took place,” said Garda Motherway who told the court gardai were on the scene within minutes of being alerted.

He said the accused man, who is originally from Maple Court, Kennedy Park was arrested at the scene and that he replied “I’m sorry” when he was formally charged with two counts of attempted robbery on Saturday morning.

Opposing bail, he said a knife was recovered at the scene of the incident and that CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained by gardai

He added that gardai had concerns the defendant, who has drug addiction problems, would not abide by any bail conditions and would engage in criminality if released.

While neither of the girls were physically injured both were upset and shocked following their ordeal.

After Judge O’Leary indicated she was refusing bail, the defendant became verbally abusive and shouted profanities at the judge.

He had to be restrained by gardai and was physically removed from the courtroom.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court again – via video link – this Tuesday morning.