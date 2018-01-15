Jobs boost for Limerick as Freshly Chopped confirms four new outlets

HEALTHY food chain Freshly Chopped has announced the opening of a new outlet in Limerick, the first of four it intends to open in 2018, creating upwards of 60 jobs.

The store will open at Casey’s Londis, Dock Road, creating 15 jobs.

The outlet will be the first of four to open across the county of Limerick in 2018, creating 60 new jobs, the company said.

The chain has 40 outlets nationwide.

Brian Lee, co-founder and managing director of Freshly Chopped, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first Freshly Chopped in Limerick as our exciting journey continues.

“We have been inundated with requests via social media to open in Limerick and I am delighted to be able to meet our customers’ needs. We are looking forward to working hard to make sure our newest Freshly Chopped is as successful as our other outlets.

“Limerick, with its rich sporting pedigree, will be the perfect place for Freshly Chopped to thrive and will be a vital location for our expansion over the next number of years as we continue our rollout across the country,” he said.

Freshly Chopped franchisee Gerry Casey of the Casey Group said: “We are looking forward to bringing an incredible offering to the people of Limerick.

“We know residents and commuters will enjoy our simple, healthy and nutritious Freshly Chopped salads. Healthy eating is the future and Freshly Chopped is leading this revolution. Freshly Chopped provides healthy meal options and we’re looking forward to providing everyone who comes through our doors with the ultimate Freshly Chopped experience of high quality, healthy food,” he said.

The new outlet will feature Freshly Chopped’s new store design and menu. The brand was founded in 2012 by Dublin entrepreneurs Brian Lee and Andy Chen.