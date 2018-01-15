Limerick man pleads guilty over 'acid attack' on woman

A LIMERICK man has admitted assaulting a woman who sustained severe injuries when she was stabbed and doused with acid at a flat on the northside of the city.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Colin Ryan, aged 29, who has an address at St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s park pleaded guilty to “intentionally or recklessly” causing serious harm to the woman at Hassetts Villas, Thomondgate on the night of November 26, 2016.

Previously, Limerick District Court was told the victim was found in an unconscious state on the floor of her flat when gardai were alerted to the incident in the early hours of November 27.

The 38-year-old was placed in an induced coma and spent more than two months in hospital.

The woman who sustained severe burns to her face, neck, throat and upper limbs as some form of acid was poured over her has gone on to make a good recovery and was present in court when Ryan pleaded guilty.

Mark Nicholas SC, defending, requested an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of a psychiatric report in relation to his client.

Judge Tom O’Donnell agreed and he adjourned the matter to next month.