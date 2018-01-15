Traffic restrictions in Limerick Tunnel this week for works

THE operators of the Limerick Tunnel are advising motorists that some traffic restrictions will be in place overnight next week.

Egis Lagan Services says a number of lanes within the Tunnel will be closed overnight on both Tuesday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17.

The restrictions will be in place between 7.30pm and 6am the following morning to facilitate the carrying out of scheduled routine maintenance works.

While the Limerick Tunnel will remain open to vehicles traveling in both directions for the duration of the works, a single-lane, contra-flow traffic system will be put in place each night.

In addition to the restrictions within the tunnel itself, the Clonmacken Link Road Southbound (towards the tunnel) will also be closed on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday, January 18.

While the restrictions are unlikely to cause significant delays, motorists are advised to allow some additional time if they intend traveling through the Tunnel on either night.

Limerick City and County Council has been asked by Egis Lagan Services not to issue any permits allowing abnormal loads to be transported through the Limerick Tunnel during the affected periods.