Limerick murder victim Martin Clancy to be laid to rest

THE Funeral will take place this Monday of Martin Clancy – whose body was found at his home in the city just over a week ago.

The 45-year-old, who had been living at Little O’Curry Street will be buried at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery (Extension) following his Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

A murder investigation in continuing and forensic and technical examinations of the scene concluded over the weekend after gardai were given a number of court-approved extension to preserve the area.

While two men were arrested as part the garda investigation both were released without charge on Friday morning.

One of the men, who is aged in his early forties, was arrested last Wednesday night as part of the investigation into the death Mr Clancy, whose body was found at his home at Little O’Curry Street on the evening of January 7.

He was questioned by detectives at Mayorstone garda station on suspicion of witholding information from gardai investigating the death of Mr Clancy.

Separately, a man who was arrested in Cork city earlier this week has also been released without charge.

The 23-year-old is from Limerick city was detained at Roxboro Road garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before he was released from garda custody shortly before midday on Friday.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that investigations are continuing and that a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Martin Clancy, who was originally from College Avenue Moyross, is survived by his parents Joe and Mary and his brothers John, Willie, Joseph, Brendan, Peter, James and Christopher.