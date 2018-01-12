Limerick gardai make arrests following hijacking incident

A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the arrest of two men following a hijacking in County Limerick last week.

A man and his son were traveling in a blue Volksagen Jetta which was initially flagged down by three men near the Tesco store at Gortboy, Newcastle West at around 12.30am on January 2, last.

The culprits then threatened them and forced the father to drive them to Askeaton where they assaulted him before fleeing on foot.

While shocked and upset, the occupants of the car were not seriously injured.

The Limerick Leader has learned that two men – aged 37 and 17 – who were arrested by gardai on Thursday have since been released without charge.

Following their arrest, they were detained at Newcastle West garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before being released.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to contact them at 069 20650.