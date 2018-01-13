Limerick sisters make final of national modeling competition

THERE will be no sibling rivalry despite two Kilteely sisters making it to the final of Top Model Ireland.

Lisa McNamara, aged 22, and Amy McNamara, aged 16, will take part in the glitzy event which in the Citywest Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, January 20.

Top Model Ireland is the Irish arm of Top Model Worldwide. Last year was the first time it was held in Ireland with the winner going on to appear in Vogue.

Since she was a little girl Lisa has wanted to be in the fashion industry.

“I just love fashion and taking photographs. I had never done any modelling before. It was hard for me to get into it. It is a brilliant opportunity,” said Lisa, who will have the company of her younger sister Lisa.

“Amy loves it as well. There is no competition between us. She will be cheering on me and I will be cheering her on,” said Lisa.

The family of seven is completed by mum and dad, Eileen and Jerry, and children Claire, Sarah, Jason. They will have a big crowd of family and friends supporting them in the Citywest Hotel.

The owner of Top Model Ireland is Audrey O’Neill, The Model Coach, and bootcamps have been organised for the finalists.

“We had to fill out application forms online with basic details about ourselves and a picture with no make up on. They got back to me and we went for an interview in Dublin. We had to do a short walk to show my catwalk and a short interview on camera. They said I was through to the final.

“I went up a couple of weeks ago for a bootcamp. Two bootcamps are being held before the final. They teach you how to walk on a catwalk properly, teach you how to pose - everything got to do with the modeling industry.

“We are doing photoshoots with photographers. We get professional photographs. It is a great opportunity,” said Lisa.

The Kilteely lady says what sets Top Model Ireland apart is that you don’t have to be a certain height, size or weight.

“There are no restrictions. You can be curvy, there are no weight or height restrictions. The person that wins gets to go over to the UK for Top Model Uk and then it can escalate from there – you can go to Top Model Worldwide. The girl that won last year in Ireland was in Vogue magazine,” said Lisa.

Guest judges include Daniel Euan Henderson, a very successful blogger with 1.3m followers on YouTube; Rianne Ward of UK Plus Size Fashion Week and owner of Evolve Magazine, Bibi Baskin, TV presenter / chat show host and Lauren Kelly of Spin1038.

“We are proud to celebrate diversity and have five categories so there are no restrictions as to who can enter, regardless of size, age, culture or gender,” said a spokesperson for Top Model Ireland.

For more information on the event on January 20 log onto www.topmodel.ie