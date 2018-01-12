Dates confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick as charities told 'get in touch'

THE NEXT JP McManus Pro-Am, which promises to be the most star-studded golfing tournament of the decade, will take place on July 6 and 7, 2020 at Adare Manor.

The major charity event raised almost €45m in 2010 and not-for-profit groups in the Mid-West are now being encouraged to put their names in the ring to benefit from the next Pro-Am.

Organisers are hosting an information evening for charities and not-for-profit groups next week, which will explain the guidelines for the pre-qualifier classics, kick starting this April.

“The information evening next Thursday is being held to inform the interested groups how they can go about organising their golf classics. It can be any group in the Mid-West that is charitable in nature. And we would be encouraging groups who have a capital project in mind,” said Noel Earlie, who will host the evening.

All groups will have to hold a golf classic, and raise at least €12,500, to reach the next stage in qualifying to become a beneficiary of the 2020 event.

Interested groups must register on www.jpmcmanusproam.com before January 15, to attend the information session, which takes place at Adare Manor at 8pm on Thursday, January 18.

In 2010, many of the world’s best golfers, including Tiger Woods and Lee Westwood, lined the fairways for the event, hosted by the Martinstown businessman. But for many, there is as much interest in the celebs as the golfers - the last Pro-Am drew names such as Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to Adare.