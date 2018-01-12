Say yes to the dress at Mid-West Bridal Expo in Limerick

HAVING been involved in the Limerick-based Mid-West Bridal Exhibition for the past 16 years, Celia Holman Lee says she is thrilled to see more and more same sex couples attending the wedding fair since the Marriage Referendum in 2015.

This Saturday and Sunday thousands of people will make their way to the University of Limerick Sports Arena, Castletroy where over 100 exhibitors will showcase a range of products and services for the bride and groom’s big day.

“It has given me great joy to see so many same sex couples attending the bridal exhibition since the Marriage Equality Referendum - it’s really lovely to see the couples at ease, browsing around the stalls,” said Celia.

Founded by The Holman Lee Model Agency and run by HL Event Management Ltd, the exhibition, which is now in its 16th year, features the best of hotels, jewellers, photographers, videographers, wedding cars, make up artists, beauticians, wedding cakes, DJs, bands, bridal wear, grooms wear and so on.

There will also be fashion shows produced by The Holman Lee Agency and style talks throughout the two days with Celia Holman Lee.

“I have always believed since I started working at 15 that you make things happen yourself. My husband and I came up with that idea of a Mid-West Bridal Exhibition because we were out every Sunday for months doing wedding fairs in all the hotels and we were meeting a lot of the same people so we thought to combine it all together was the right thing to do and that’s what we did,” Celia explained.

“We now book the fantastic facility the UL Sports Arena and we have such support from businesses.”

The Holman Lee team starts preparing in September “putting our thoughts together and then everything kicks off in October.

“These businesses have been hugely supportive to us. We have brought in the media too and all of us together have made this a mini industry. One thing I’m also finding is that men aren’t buying online and, as a result, the men’s boutiques aren’t suffering. They are doing very well and long may that continue,” Celia added.