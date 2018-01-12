Heavy rainfall expected for Limerick as Met Eireann issues weather warning

MET Eireann has issued an updated rainfall weather warning, with heavy downpours expected for Limerick.

The forecaster has issued a yellow status rainfall warning for Munster, Galway, Mayo and Sligo for later this Friday.

It says: “Heavy rainfall expected later Friday, overnight and into early Saturday with falls of 30 to 50mm expected.”

The warning is in effect from 3pm this Friday and lasts for 24 hours.