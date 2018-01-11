Power outage leaves 1,000 Limerick homes without electricity

AROUND 1,000 homes in the Limerick city outskirts were left without electricity, following a power outage this Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 12.30pm, 945 homes in Dooradoyle were without power due to a fault in the area.

It is not known, yet, the source of the fault.

Areas south of University Hospital Limerick have been affected by the power outage, according to ESB Networks, particular around the Mulcair Road community.

On its website, it said that power would resume at approximately 4.30pm.

“We apologise for the loss of supply. We are carrying out essential improvement / maintenance works in your area and will restore power as quickly as possible,” it stated on its website.

Separately, there is a planned power outage for 19 homes in the Pallaskenry. Power is to resume at 5pm.