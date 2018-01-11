Man arrested after seizure of cannabis herb from car in Bunratty

A MAN remains in custody this Thursday lunchtime following a seizure of cannabis herb from a car in Bunratty.

Gardai from the Clare Divisional Drug Unit, based in Ennis, stopped and searched a car in Bunratty on Wednesday night.

The car was stopped shortly after 7pm and during the course of the search gardai discovered cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €5,000, subject to analysis.

The driver of the car, a male aged 39 years, was arrested and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1984 as amended.