Principal announced for Limerick's newest secondary school

LIMERICK’s newest secondary school, due to open this September, has announced the appointment of its first principal.

Limerick Educate Together, which will start in temporary accommodation in the Monaleen/Castletroy area, is to be led by Edmond Hussey.

Mr Hussey comes from the Christian Brothers College in Cork, and is a graduate of Mary Immaculate College and University College Cork.

In his previous employment, Edmond was involved in providing a quality provision of extra-curricular activities, including ICT, and worked as a member of the new junior cycle steering committee.

Niall Wall, the school manager and regional development officer for Educate Together, said: “Edmond is a passionate advocate for equality and inclusivity, and, throughout his career, has initiated numerous programmes in support of these ideals. A firm believer in empowering students to engage in independent thinking and active learning, Edmond believes that every student should be encouraged to embrace higher order thinking and learning in order to achieve the appropriate level of academic excellence”.

Mr Hussey, who will start working to prepare the school for its first students next month, added: “I believe that it is through embracing these skills that young people will live full and enriched lives both as students and as adults. It will be incredibly exciting to lead a school which celebrates diversity, equality and excellence. Many parents have worked long and hard to make the dream of Limerick ETSS a reality so it really is an honour to have been chosen for this role.”

Anne Cronin, parent and chair of the school’s interim board of management said: “This is wonderful news for the school community in Limerick ETSS and we look forward to working with Edmond as this new school grows and flourishes not only in the months but into the years ahead.”

Limerick Educate Together Secondary School will open in August 2018, and will eventually cater for up to 600 students.

Its initial intake will comprise of 50 to 70 first years.