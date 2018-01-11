'Deeply disrespectful': Two crib thefts in the Limerick within days

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the theft and damage of artefacts at two cribs in West Limerick over the Christmas period.

The probe into the theft of a “significant” sum of money from the collection box of a much-loved nativity crib in Churchtown, Newcastle West is still ongoing.

A separate investigation has been launched after a figure of the baby Jesus was stolen from a nativity crib in Askeaton.

“What happened in Askeaton is nothing short of shocking,” Councillor Emmett O’Brien said about the incident.

“For mindless criminals to engage is this kind of behaviour in a place of reverence is beyond comprehension,” he said.

“Not only is it deeply disrespectful to people who have faith, it is deeply disrespectful to the community who have put these cribs in place.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and assist the gardai with their investigation.”

The theft from the crib in Churchtown, Newcastle West occurred last Thursday January 4, sometime before 3:30pm.

Figures at the crib, thought to be 120 years old, were also damaged during the incident.

Gardai in Newcastle West are looking for any information that could help their investigation and can be contacted on 069-20650.

The Askeaton figure was stolen from the crib at the Shrine on the Station Road, sometime last Friday night, January 5, into early hours of Saturday morning.

A nativity scene was also recently targeted in Limerick City.

On Friday December 29, a Christmas crib at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue was damaged during a burglary.

Flowers were also stolen during the incident.