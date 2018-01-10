BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Limerick murder

GARDAI have arrested a man in his mid-20s in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy, the Limerick Leader has learned.

The man, believed to be from Limerick, was arrested in Cork City around 8pm this Wednesday night.

Martin Clancy, aged 45, was found dead at his home on Little O'Curry Street on Sunday evening.

Gardai have preserved the scene since 6.30pm that evening, and a crime scene is being held by Henry Street gardai.

Following another 48-hour extension at Limerick District Court this Wednesday, the crime scene will be held until 5.40pm on Friday.

More to follow.