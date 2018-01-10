Gardai investigate man's death after body is recovered from river Shannon
The man's body was taken by hearse to University Hospital Limerick | Picture: Press 22
GARDAI in Killaloe have launched an investigation after a man’s body was recovered from the river Shannon near Ballina in County Tipperary.
The alarm was raised shortly before midday this Wednesday after a member of the public alerted gardai to a car which was parked close to a slipway a short distance from the town.
Local gardai assisted by volunteers from the Irish Coast Guard and crews from Killaloe Fire and Rescue service carried out searches in the area – resulting in the discovery of the body in the water.
The body of the man, who is believed to have been aged in his mid-50’s, was removed from the water and taken by hearse to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where a post mortem will be carried out.
While gardai are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death for the local coroner, a spokesperson said it’s being treated as a “personal tragedy”.
_____________________________________
If you have been affected by this story, contact any of the following:
Aware (1800 80 48 48)
The Samaritans (116 123)
Pieta House (1800 247 247)