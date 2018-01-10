Body recovered from the river Shannon in Limerick city

A POST mortem examination is to be carried out on the body of a woman which was recovered from the river Shannon in Limerick city this Wednesday afternoon.

The body was discovered by volunteers from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue (LMSAR) on the northern shoreline near the Irish Cement factory shortly before lunchtime.

The crews had been in the area searching for a woman who was seen entering the water near Shannon Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The search operation, which also involved crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue as well as Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based coast guard helicopter – has now been stood down.

After being brought to shore, the body of the woman – believed to be her her fifties – was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardai at Henry Street have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death.

_____________________________________

If you have been affected by this story, contact any of the following:

Aware (1800 80 48 48)

The Samaritans (116 123)

Pieta House (1800 247 247)