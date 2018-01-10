Limerick on alert as status yellow weather warning issued

LIMERICK is on alert as Met Eireann issued a status yellow weather warning for rainfall, with flooding a possibility in areas.

The rainfall warning for Munster and Galway is in effect from 4pm this Wednesday to 4am Thursday, January 11.

It warns: Showers merging to longer spells of thundery rain. Surface water and spot flooding likely, with between 25 to 40 mm possible.

Level: Yellow



Rainfall Alert



for

Munster and Galway



Valid

from 16:00, Wed, 10-Jan

until 04:00, Thu, 11-Jan



please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/Ww4hdXJxhe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2018

The AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to "take extra care if driving on wet roads and reduce your speed".