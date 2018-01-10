Limerick on alert as status yellow weather warning issued
Met Eireann has issued a rainfall warning
LIMERICK is on alert as Met Eireann issued a status yellow weather warning for rainfall, with flooding a possibility in areas.
The rainfall warning for Munster and Galway is in effect from 4pm this Wednesday to 4am Thursday, January 11.
It warns: Showers merging to longer spells of thundery rain. Surface water and spot flooding likely, with between 25 to 40 mm possible.
Level: Yellow— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2018
Rainfall Alert
for
Munster and Galway
Valid
from 16:00, Wed, 10-Jan
until 04:00, Thu, 11-Jan
please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/Ww4hdXJxhe
The AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to "take extra care if driving on wet roads and reduce your speed".
A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issued for Munster and Galway valid from 4pm today until 4am Thursday. Take extra care if driving on wet roads & reduce your speed. pic.twitter.com/qsCeEXLgI4— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 10, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on