Limerick on alert as status yellow weather warning issued

Alan Owens

Reporter:

Met Eireann has issued a rainfall warning

LIMERICK is on alert as Met Eireann issued a status yellow weather warning for rainfall, with flooding a possibility in areas.

The rainfall warning for Munster and Galway is in effect from 4pm this Wednesday to 4am Thursday, January 11.

It warns: Showers merging to longer spells of thundery rain. Surface water and spot flooding likely, with between 25 to 40 mm possible.

The AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to "take extra care if driving on wet roads and reduce your speed".