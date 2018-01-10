Limerick's Muireann O'Connell to host new lunchtime show on Today FM

LIMERICK'S Muireann O’Connell will take over the reins of Today FM’s new lunchtime show, the station has announced.

The presenter, also a full time co-host on TV3’s Six O’Clock Show, will front a brand new lunchtime show called All the Hits from January 22.

Originally from Dooradoyle, the presenter, who went to school in Crescent College Comprehensive in Limerick and started her career with Limerick’s Live 95 before moving to SPIN South West, takes over from Al Porter as lunchtime host on the national station.

No stranger to radio with a career spanning over 12 years that also includes lengthy stints on Phantom and 98FM in Dublin before joining Today FM in 2016, the Limerick woman said: “I have loved Today FM for as long as I remember and the idea of ever getting to work here was something I never imagined would happen.

“I love this place and everyone who works here and I can’t wait to get stuck in,” she added.

We’re DELIRA to announce @MuireannO_C as the new Lunchtime presenter (12-2) on #TodayFM!



She’ll be kicking off the brand new and exciting show on January 22nd! pic.twitter.com/IEFWNyMNoq — Today FM (@TodayFM) January 10, 2018

CEO of Today FM, Keith McCormack said: “We’re delighted to welcome Muireann to the daytime line up on Today FM. Listeners will already be familiar with Muireann from her various roles on the station, notably her hugely successful ‘Saturday Hits’ show.

“Muireann is an extremely talented broadcaster and presenter and on behalf of the Today FM team, I’d like to extend our best wishes to her as she takes up the midday mantel. We have big plans in 2018 for the station and look forward to sharing these with our listeners,” he added.

Muireann’s new progamme will be a two hour music and listener driven show promising engaging and entertaining content delivered in her own inimitable way, the station said.