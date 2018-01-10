Scrum pick!: Thomond Park to host Limerick Rose selection

THOMOND Park is to play host to the selection contest for Limerick’s entry to the Rose of Tralee.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 10, and the Limerick Rose Centre is seeking young women to enter the annual contest.

Whoever wins will be following in the footsteps of Kilcornan’s Kayleigh Maher, who became the first Limerick Rose for a decade to feature on RTE’s live shows in Tralee last year.

At the very least, the lucky lady chosen will travel to Tralee and take part in pre-qualifying events in the Dome before RTE’s August live broadcast.

Conor Walsh, Limerick Rose Centre, is delighted the home of Munster rugby will play host this year.

“Having an iconic venue such as Thomond Park come on board to host the Limerick Rose Selection is just brilliant. The support from the people of Limerick City and County over the past year has been fabulous, and we are particularly grateful to the wonderful businesses that sponsored Kayleigh on her journey to Tralee.

"It’s onwards and upwards for the Limerick Rose, and we are looking forward to meeting the Class of 2018 and the selection here in the home of Munster Rugby,” he said.

Kayleigh revealed she hasn’t stopped smiling since she was named Rose.

“I am so lucky to have fantastic support from all corners of the county, the generosity of local businesses has been incredible,” she said.

For more information on entering the Limerick Rose contest, telephone 085-1017439.​