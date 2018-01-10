Limerick gardai investigate incident as cash stolen from open till

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating an incident during which a quantity of cash was stolen from a shop in the city centre.

According to gardai, the culprit entered the shop at Denmark Street at around 7.30pm last Thursday – January 4.

He grabbed a quantity of cash from the till which was left open despite an effort by a staff member to close it.

“Tills should always be kept closed in order to prevent this exact crime,” said crime prevention officer Sgt Ber Leetch.

There was also an incident at a house in Castletroy on the same day in which a door was forced open sufficiently for the thieves to get the keys of the car off the hall table and drive away in it, gardai said.

On Saturday, between 5pm and 8pm, a house in Oola was broken into and cash taken, while a home owner in Castletroy reported the theft of his home heating oil.

Gardai have advised that lights and a radio or TV should be on a timer or left on in order to give the impression that somebody is home.

There were also a number of business premises broken into in County Limerick.

Last Thursday night into Friday morning, Henry's Café in Drumcollogher was entered through the back door and cash taken, Sgt Leetch said.

On the same night a beauty salon was also broken into in Drumcollogher.

On Friday night, a hairdressers was broken into in Kilmallock and cash taken.

Contact gardai at any garda station or the confidential line 1800-666111.