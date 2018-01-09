Limerick gardai have 'concerns' for family's safety as teen accused of assaulting mother

A TEENAGE boy who is accused of assaulting his mother and urinating in front of his sister was placed in detention after gardai sought to have his bail revoked.

The 16-year-old, who has an address in a Limerick city suburb, was released on conditional bail after he appeared in court before Christmas when he was charged with two counts of assault.

One of the conditions of his bail was that he not “assault, harass or intimidate” his mother and sister who live in the same house.

However, at a special sitting of the children’s court on Friday, Judge Marian O’Leary was told gardai were seeking to have his bail revoked as they had concerns for the safety of members of his family.

Garda Ryan McCarthy said the defendant, who can’t be named because of his age, had breached his curfew and had also put his mother and sister in fear.

Details of a number of incidents which occurred at the defendant’s home earlier this month were outlined during the hearing.

Garda McCarthy told Judge Marian O’Leary the youth spat at his mother’s face and pushed her with “considerable force” against a wall on one occasion and that he urinated into a glass in front of his sister on another occasion.

He said gardai have also received a complaint that he engaged in a threatening and abusive manner towards his mother and that he smashed a glass panel in a sitting room door by kicking it.

Judge O’Leary was told investigations are underway in relation to the recent incidents and that the defendant is likely to face additional charges.

Garda McCarthy said he also had concerns about the defendant’s drug use and he agreed with Sergeant Donal Cronin who said gardai have a “serious concern” for the safety of the youth’s family and sister.

Neither of them were present in court for the hearing of the application which was not opposed by solicitor Conn Barry.

Having been informed there was a bed available at Oberstown School in Dublin, Judge O’Leary ordered that he be remanded in detention.

The matter is due before the children’s court again this week.