Limerick author Blindboy's 'Gospel' voted number one for 2017 in online poll

LIMERICK author Blindboy Boatclub – one half of The Rubberbandits – has seen his debut novel voted number one for 2017 in an online poll.

The Gospel According to Blindboy, released in October of last year, was voted the favourite book of 2017 by over 4,000 Eason customers, the retailer announced.

Thanks everybody for this lovely result in @easons poll of Irish readers. I can’t wait to begin writing more odd stuff for ye. And hopefully, get them adapted for the screen or stage eventually pic.twitter.com/pDb1ZkCxA4 — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) January 5, 2018

The work of fiction by the Limerick author, satirist, comedian and musician was collection of 15 surreal and genre-defying short stories exploring the myths, complacencies and contradictions at the heart of modern Ireland.

The Limerick man’s writing has been compared to that of his compatriot Kevin Barry, his idol Flann O’Brien and avowed ‘Bandits fan Irvine Welsh.

In an interview with the Limerick Leader at the time of the book's release, Blindboy, asked how much of the book was inspired by his native city, Blindboy said: “Everything I do is inspired by Limerick.

“The humour and language of the city is very literary by its nature. I'm a huge fan of James Joyce. The way he used the lyricism of the Dublin accent to write prose is gorgeous. I suppose I wanted to implement a similar technique with the Limerick accent. We’re very lucky in Ireland to speak Hiberno English.

"The English we speak is this mad mix of traditional English and Gaelic grammar. It’s fluid, and surreal, it’s open for creativity and humour. Every Irish person has a natural advantage when it comes to the written word.”

The Street Where You Live by fellow Limerick author Roisin Meaney clocked in at number ten on the list of Eason customers’ top ten for 2017.