Limerick Sinn Fein TD critical of 'obscene number on trolleys' in Sean South address

SINN Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan used his speech during the annual Sean South commemoration in Limerick to criticise the political establishment, who he said had “met their match” in the party.

The Limerick TD said a “Sinn Féin Government would not tolerate the gaping poverty they preside over, the obscene number of people on trolleys and the huge numbers of people without a home”.

He was speaking during the annual commemoration of the death of South - mortally wounded in the 1957 Border campaign - at which the main speaker was Carlow Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion.

She said in her graveside oration: “The reality of the situation from where I’m standing is that there is no recovery, only for the wealthy and the elite. The only things Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are presiding over is breaking records.

“We have the power to change this country, to change this government and to make a real change for the future of our children. We need to mobililse and we need to work together, now more than ever.”

Over 200 people attended the annual commemoration, which was organised by Limerick Sinn Féin.

The march assembled in Bedford Row, and led by a Republican colour party and a piper Donie Murphy from Cork and proceeded to South’s grave in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The ceremonies at the graveyard were chaired by local councillor Séighin Ó Ceallaigh.