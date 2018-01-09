BREAKING: Search of river Shannon underway in Limerick

A FULL scale search operation is underway after a person was seen entering the river Shannon near Limerick city centre this Tuesday morning.

The alarm was raised at around 5.40am following an incident in the vicinity of Shannon Bridge.

Crews from Limerick City Fire and Rescue were on the scene within minutes as were volunteers from Limerick Marine and Search and Rescue.

Extensive searches have been conducted on the river since the alarm was raised and further dive operations are planned for later this morning.

Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter – is expected to be deployed to assist with the search operation after 8am.

Gardai from Henry Street are also in attendance and it’s understood the paramedics from the National Ambulance Service are on standby.