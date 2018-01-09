Limerick community artist to work with the Abbey Theatre

A SOCIAL care worker and Moyross Community Drama member has become one of the first artists selected to have her work developed by the national theatre of Ireland.

Carrie Barrett has been chosen out of 170 applications to have her work developed by the Abbey Theatre as part of the ‘5x5’ community theatre development programme.

A social care worker with ADAPT House, Ms Barrett’s work focuses on domestic violence from the perspective of women from a range of cultural backgrounds.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to work in the National Theatre,” Ms Barrett said.

“I think it is important to give voice to women who are trapped by domestic violence and I am keen to highlight the more complex plight of immigrant women who find it more difficult to access supports.”

One of Moyross Community Drama’s earliest members, Ms Barrett has performed in every production developed by the group to date.

In 2016, she created a monologue delivered through a character attempting to leave a violent relationship as part of the group’s production of ‘FIVE Houses’. This monologue will now form a starting point for her week long residency with the Abbey.

“Some of my colleagues from Moyross will travel to Dublin with me for the week and, while I am nervous about delivering on a new script, I am really looking forward to the challenge,” she added.