No bail for man charged over 'slash hook' robbery at Limerick store

A MAN who is accused of robbing a significant quantity of jewellery from a premises in Limerick city centre was refused bail ahead of his appearance before the circuit court.

Patrick Hogan, aged 35, who has an address Castlegrange, Church Road, Raheen is charged in connection with an incident at JJ Kenneally Jewellers, Wickham Street on August 30, last.

Last week, Judge Mary Larkin was told a book of evidence had been completed and a copy served on the defendant who is to be prosecuted on indictment.

Opposing bail,Garda Aoibheann Prendville said it will be alleged the defendant entered the premises at around 4:20pm and threatened two members of staff with a slash hook.

It's also alleged Mr Hogan smashed a number of display cabinets at the store and that he removed a large amount of jewellery worth around €10,000 which he placed in a 'distinctive' bag, before fleeing on a pedal cycle.

It is the State case that the defendant also smashed the cash register and removed a quantity of cash before fleeing.

Garda Prendiville told Sergeant Donal Cronin it is the State case that Mr Hogan was identified on CCTV close to the store wearing clothing matching those of the culprit.

She added that she had concerns he would commit other offences if released ahead of his trial.

Making a bail application on behalf of his client, solicitor Darach McCarthy insisted Mr Hogan would comply with any conditions set down by the court as a condition of bail.

He said his client had disputed the allegations during interview and that he had provided details of an alibi witness to gardai following his arrest.

While accepting the defendant told gardai he has used cannabis, Mr McCarthy says that “doesn’t automatically make him an addict”.

He said his client has an address available to him and that he does not represent a flight risk.

He added that given the current court lists, Mr Hogan is unlikely to secure a trial date until early in 2019 at the earliest.

Having considered the garda objection, Judge Larkin said she was refusing bail as she considered it “reasonably necessary” to prevent the commission of further offences.

It’s expected Mr Hogan will appear before the circuit court later this week.