Spotlight to shine on Limerick's bright sparks at Young Scientist exhibition

SOME OF Limerick’s up-and-coming researchers will travel to the capital this week to showcase their scientific research to the masses at the prestigious BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Students from 18 secondary schools across the city and county will commence their presentations for judges and some science fanatics this Wednesday for the four-day event at Dublin's RDS.

More than 50 local students will cover the science, technology, engineering and maths spectrum at the exhibition.

The categories include technology; chemical, physical and mathematical sciences; biological and ecological; and social and behavioural sciences.

Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh principal Donncha O’Treasaigh, whose students have been involved in the exhibition for 11 years, said that is a “great achievement” for Limerick schools to get involved.

“It’s always a great start to the New Year when you have so many students involved in a competition that is so prestigious as the BT Young Scientists. They have had thousands of entries and they accept just over 500 projects,” he said.

One group of fact-checkers at Colaiste Iosef, Kilmallock will present their fake news algorithm, entitled Filter, in a bid to better educate people on current affairs.

Castletroy College will showcase a rugby helmet that can detect a concussion, which then notifies the team doctor.

Students at Laurel Hill Secondary School have developed a device, called Baby on Board, that alerts parents if they have left their child in their car by accident to prevent hot car deaths.

And a group of young researchers at John the Baptist Community School hope to find a link between late-life depression and Alzheimer’s disease.

Noel Kelly, Colaiste Iosef principal said that students have been “working very hard” and show “great enthusiasm in exploring their chosen subjects”.

The BT Young Scientist exhibition is expecting a footfall of more than 50,000 visitors, with 82 judges examining 1,100 students’ projects, from January 10 to 13.

There will also be special events including a Q&A with an astronaut in training, a 3D space journey, the popular World of Robots show, and many more.

Tickets are available online, costing €6 for students, €12 for adults and €25 for a family pass which includes two adults and two children. For more info, visit btyoungscientist.com.

