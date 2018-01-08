Limerick wakes up to icy conditions as temperatures plunge

LIMERICK has woken up to icy conditions this Monday morning as temperatures plunged overnight.

It comes as Met Eireann issued an uncommon ‘Status Orange’ low temperature alert for this Sunday night and Monday morning.

It predicted that temperatures could plummet to -6 degrees between 9pm and 10am on Monday. That alert followed a yellow cold weather warning by the experts, when temperatures hit between -4 and -5 degrees in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Motorists are experiencing widespread icy conditions across the county as schools make a return this Monday morning. There were lows of -4 in some places, with Met Eireann reporting that the temperature at Shannon Airport at 6.30am this morning was at -4.1.

Current temps (°C at 6:30am)

Mt Dillon (Rosc) -6.5

Gurteen (Tipp) -6.0

Athenry (Gal) -5.9

Claremorris (Mayo) -5.1

Ballyhaise (Cav) -4.8

Moore Park (Cork) -4.4

Shannon Airport -4.1

Knock Airport -2.9

Mullingar (Wes) -2.4

Dublin Airport -1.7

Cork Airport 0.8

Valentia (Kerry) 4.0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 8, 2018

There are no reports of any major incidents on the Limerick roads as of 9am this Monday morning.

People have been taking to social media to share snaps and reports of the freezing conditions.