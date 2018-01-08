Judge expresses sympathy with Limerick motorist who caused crash

A JUDGE expressed her sympathies with a young Limerick man who caused a car crash, due to the location where it happened.

Paul McMahon, aged 19, of Clonee, Ballyagran, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at O’Rourke’s Cross, Bruree.

Sergeant Donal Cronin said it was a very “challenging driving environment”.

Sgt Cronin said on February 25, 2017, Mr McMahon was exiting the service station and was “caught short” with regard to oncoming traffic.

“Considerable material damage was done. There is also a personal injury claim. He is a young man with no previous convictions and has no penalty points. He met gardai and co-operated fully. He appreciates his error,” said Sgt Cronin.

Judge O’Leary said she sympathises with Mr McMahon.

“It is a dreadful place to try and get in and out. I know it well. I can sympathise,” said Judge O’Leary.

Marie Forde, solicitor for Mr McMahon, said her client is a from an excellent family background.

“He is driving for three years. He started on tractors. He works full-time. His insurance is €5,000,” said Ms Forde.

“What will that go to now?” asked Judge O’Leary.

Ms Forde said: “That’s the difficulty. There’s a material damage and injury claim.” Judge O’Leary fined Mr McMahon €300.