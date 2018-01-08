Five men to face trial over Limerick city shooting

BOOKS of evidence have been served on five men who are charged in connection with a shooting incident on the southside of Limerick city last summer.

A 23-year-old man sustained wounds to his chest, abdomen and elbow when he was shot near a house in Kennedy Park at around 2.15pm on July 11, last.

The shooting was allegedly connected to a feud between two criminal gangs involved in the drugs trade.

The defendants are Emmett Kiely aged 26, of Maple Court, Kennedy Park; Ray Dore, aged 25, of Dromroe, Rhebogue; Keith Lillis, aged 24, of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park; Stephen Grace, aged 26, who has an address at McGarry House and William Woodland, aged 24, of Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty.

Kiely, Woodland and Dore are each charged with assault causing harm and with possession of a 410 gauge “Spanish made double-barrelled breech loading sawn-off shotgun”.

Keith Lillis is charged, under the provisions of the Criminal Law Act, with the unlawful possession of the same firearm and with impeding the garda investigation by disposing of the a firearm.

The fifth defendant – Stephen Grace – is accused of setting fire to a gold Suzuki Vitara belonging to the victim shortly after the shooting as well as three charges of acting with the intention of “impeding the apprehension or prosecution” of a suspected offender by moving a vehicle, disposing of keys and a petrol can.

Previously Limerick District Court was told it will be alleged the injured man was phoned and deliberately lured to the area and that he and two associates fled on foot after he was shot.

A double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun and a number of cartridges were seized by gardai in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The Director of Public Prosecutions previously directed trial on indictment and last week, Sergeant Donal Cronin says books of evidence – each totalling three volumes – had been served on each of the defendants.

Judge Marian O’Leary noted this and having issued the alibi warning in each case she formally sent the matter forward for trial at Limerick Circuit Court.

Each of the accused men, who are in custody, were granted legal aid to include the cost of a solicitor and barrister.