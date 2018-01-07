JP McManus' 'significant' contribution paves way for Limerick Boat Club roof replacement

A “SIGNIFICANT” contribution by local billionaire philanthropist JP McManus to Limerick Boat Club has enabled the city centre club to commence the replacement of its roof, which was destroyed by Storm Darwin in February 2014.

The roof was ripped off the 144-year-old structure during one of the worst storms Limerick has seen in decades.

The good news of JP McManus’ contribution was announced by Limerick Boat Club on social media earlier this week.

“We are delighted to announce news of a donation provided by the JP Macmanus fund. This significant contribution means that we can begin works needed to replace our boathouse roof,” it said.

This comes one month after the club was informed that they were unsuccessful in their bid for the annual sports capital grant.

It said on social media: “This recent grant announcement is utterly devastating. Reading the news about other Limerick clubs receiving funding and thinking about another year, possibly more, operating out of a building as we have, is hard.”

In early 2017, the club said that an estimated €100,000 is required to replace the roof.

As part of the club’s “Raise the Roof” campaign, it will host an art auction next month, with pieces by a number of local, eminent artists going under the hammer.

Artists include John Shinnors, Gillian Kenny, Clare Hartigan, Ken Coleman, Jim Furlong, Olivia Fury, Barry O’Shea, Eric O’Neill, Nancy Lawless, Patrick Stritch and many more.

A venue for the auction on Saturday, February 25, is yet to be confirmed.