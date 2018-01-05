Weather warning for Limerick as temperatures are set to fall below zero

MET Éireann is warning temperatures in Limerick could drop as low as minus five this weekend.

While no weather alerts have been issued, the national forecaster says it will be “cold and frosty” on Saturday and Sunday and that temperatures will drop below zero each night.

“A cold, dry night on Saturday night with clear skies and light winds from a northeasterly direction,” states the outlook.

Met Éireann, which issued a number of status orange weather alerts as Storm Eleanor hit earlier this week, says Sunday will be dry with good spells of sunshine but that it will remain cold with temperatures barely above freezing in some parts of the country.

Showers will continue in the W & SW early tonight. Then overnight a band of patchy rain will develop in the N & NE and extend down over eastern coastal counties, turning wintry on hills & mts.

The overnight frost will make driving conditions hazardous over the weekend and motorists and pedestrians are being urged to excercise caution.