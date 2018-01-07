Limerick Animal Welfare has lots of pets waiting for a new home in 2018

WITHOUT Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW) many of the animals pictured wouldn’t be alive - now they need the public’s help to give them a new life.

Every one of these dogs, cats, goats and ponies has a story to tell. They all arrived needing shelter, food, veterinary care, and now they are ready to leave for pastures now.

There is Smurfette, a six-year-old Collie who was found starving in Cratloe. Marie Quirke, sanctuary manager in Kilfinane, said she was in a terrible condition.

“After X-rays we found out she had a hairline fracture to her hip and pelvis. She was only half her correct body weight and carrying a lot of parasites,” said Marie. Thanks to LAW, correct treatment and feeding she is now almost fully recovered. She will need a home with someone who will treat her with kindness, said Marie.

Glen, a small mixed breed terrier, was running for weeks in a village.

“It took some time to catch him but once caught he loved all the attention and company of other dogs in the sanctuary. Glen would benefit from a second dog in the home as we feel this little guy was kept outdoors all his life with little socialisation. Glen has learned to love people. He will need a nice cosy indoor bed and a safe fenced garden for exercise,” said Marie.

She appeals to owners to keep pets in a safe garden as many dogs are found straying. “Please microchip and register the details so stray dogs can be returned to owners. We have very high vet bills this year due to many road traffic accidents,” said Marie.

An “unprecedented” number of cats arrived at LAW in 2017.

“We can only imagine how many more are in need due to lack of neutering. Please, if you take in a stray cat, neuter it and cut out the unwanted litters of kittens. If you have a feral cat that you are feeding, you may borrow a trap from our shop on Parnell Street, to trap, neuter and release it. A cat who is neutered will be a lot healthier,” said Marie.

They also have horses, ponies and goats.

“Every year we see horses who are abandoned, starving, dying, sometimes dead and none are microchipped as is the law. There is no accountability and until we see enforcement of the laws we are left with no other option but to feed them.

“We are appealing to the public to donate a few euro to allow us to buy hay to feed starving horses all over Limerick city and county. We have two shops in the city and the sanctuary in Kilfinane where you can donate, or online at www.limerickanimalwelfare.com," said Marie, who thanked everybody who donated and volunteered last year.

“Without you we could not carry on,” she said.