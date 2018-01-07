Limerick council seeks planning permission for Solstice Park at Lough Gur

LIMERICK Council has applied for planning permission for the construction of a Solstice Park at Lough Gur Visitors’ Centre.

The development also includes a shared road space extending from the visitors’ centre to the junction of the R512 / L1500 (O’Riordain’s Pub).

Plans and particulars of the proposed development will be available for inspection during normal office hours up to and including Monday, January 22.

They can be viewed at the Planning and Environmental Services Department, Limerick City and County Council Offices, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick between 9am – 4.30pm Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays) and at the Kilmallock Area Office, Limerick City and County Council, Kilmallock (at times and dates as above).

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development will be situated, may be made in writing, on or before 4pm on the Monday, February 5 2018 to: Planning and Environmental Services Department, Limerick City and County Council Offices, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick.

Lough Gur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in County Limerick.

A decision on the proposed park is due by Febraury 17 next.