New Limerick nursing home gets green light from An Bord Pleanala

A 39 BEDROOM nursing home in County Limerick has got the go ahead from An Bord Pleanala.

Limerick City and County Council originally granted the planning application for Cappamore by Margaret Flint. This was appealed to the planning board by a third party.

The development on Moore Street in the village includes 33 parking spaces and amenity areas - including two internal courtyards.

The appellant listed a number of grounds of appeal. They include risk of flooding to the their property; the proposed sightline “constitutes a traffic hazard”; reduction in privacy and safety if large hedges within the appellant’s boundary were to be removed and “adequate storm water proposals have not been submitted”.

There was no response from the applicant.

Deputy Niall Collins welcomed An Bord Pleanala's decision to grant planning permission to the nursing home.

“This is very good news for the village and surrounding areas. It will bring jobs during the construction stage and full-time permanent jobs when the facility is completed.

“Cappamore has an excellent facility for the elderly people in St Michael's Day Care Centre and this new nursing home will complement the services they provide. It is also good news for businesses in the village with increased footfall," said Deputy Collins.

There is a long planning history to the nursing home. Permission was granted in 2005 for a 36 bedroom facility and 20 retirement homes in two storey blocks. In 2015, a 45 bedroom nursing home was refused.

The board granted permission to the most recent application - 39 bedroom nursing home.

It said in its report, “It is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities or depreciate the value of properties in the vicinity of the site, would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience, would not be prejudicial to public health and would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

There are a total of 14 conditions, one of which is; “All surface water generated within the site boundaries shall be collected and disposed of within the curtilage of the site. No surface water from roofs, paved areas or otherwise shall discharge onto the public road or adjoining properties”

Another is that the works to the existing access onto Moore Street shall be in accordance with the detailed requirements of the planning authority, and details of road signage, warning the public of the entrance and of proposals for traffic management at the site entrance, shall be submitted to and agreed in writing with the planning authority prior to commencement of development.