Row in Limerick fast-food outlet after customer changed mind about chicken

GARDAI were called to an incident at a fast-food premises in a County Limerick town after a customer refused to leave the shop.

The incident took place last April 10 in Maiden Street, Newcastle West, Inspector Alan Cullen told the local court.

Before the court was Cleone Pereira de Matos, 12 Arraview, Newcastle West, who, the Inspector said, became verbally abusive towards the gardai outside the premises, threw food on the ground and tried to push the garda.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Enda O’Connor said he had ordered chicken and chips but when he saw the chicken being put in a microwave decided it was unsafe and looked for his money back, which was refused.

“He hasn’t gone near a pub or a takeaway since,” Mr O'Connor said.

Judge Mary Larkin fined the defendant €80 for refusing to comply with the direction of a garda.

Charges of being intoxicated in a public place and of threatening and abusive behaviour were taken into consideration.