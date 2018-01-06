Bus for cancer patients to reach appointments to come to Limerick

A VOLUNTARY group that endeavours to help cancer patients living in rural areas to attend their appointments is currently planning an expansion of their service to West Limerick.

And the group behind the Kerry Cork Limerick Cancer Link Bus, will host a fundraiser next month – to raise money for a brand new bus that will be used to transport patients to life-saving treatments.

All roads will lead to Abbeyfeale on February 5, when a variety concert at Fr Casey’s clubhouse will be held.

“We are trying to get enough funds together to purchase a bus to facilitate the people of North Kerry and West Limerick, who are undergoing cancer treatment. It’s to take them to their hospital appointments either in Cork or Limerick, as driving can be very stressful and in some cases, it can be a cause of worry for people who are undergoing treatment. To make people more comfortable, we are trying to get the bus up and running in this area,” said Benny McCarthy, one of the organisers for the event.

Getting to appointments “can be very stressful for people, many of whom may not have family, and who would be depending on people to drive them and come and collect them afterwards,” he said.

“That’s why we have the bus. People needn’t worry, just ring up the number and we’ll be there to collect them and take them to their hospital appointment for free. It’s already happening in Kerry and Cork at the moment, but there’s none in Limerick so we are trying to get that going for West Limerick now,” said Mr McCarthy, a Duagh man who now lives in Abbeyfeale.

“All of the people give up their time free of charge. A lot of people go to UHL, but this will take people to Cork as well,” he added.

Tickets for the February 5 event can be got at the door on the night, and doors open at 7.30pm. All proceeds collected on the night will go to the bus.