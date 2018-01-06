Calories burnt by Limerick walkers on snowy Slieve Feilims

OVER 100 people left the comfort of their couches and the temptation of celebrations on St Stephen’s Day to walk up the Slieve Feilims for charity.

For six years, Cappamore man Seamus Ryan has organised the forestry walk for Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

“This was our biggest event to date with 107 walkers joining us for what has now become an integral part of Christmas for many locals. It was great to see so many families walking this year ranging in age from seven to into their seventies. Many of the walkers have been with us for each of the six years but we also had a big number joining us this year for the first time,” said Seamus.

There are many events happening locally on St Stephen’s Day but he says theirs is a little bit different.

“It gives people a chance to get into nature, breathe in the fresh hillside air, get away from traffic and technology for a few hours and appreciate tranquility.

“This year we were treated to a snow-covered landscape as we ascended towards Grageen Bog which made for great viewing. It was nice to watch people really taking in the beautiful scenery and trying to spot their houses in the distance. Some who only lived a few miles down the road couldn’t believe they had such beauty on their doorstep. ‘People pay good money to go abroad for scenery like this,’ I heard one walker say,” said Seamus, who thanked everyone who attended this year’s event and to anyone who helped out.

They raised €824 and he hopes with further donations to collect €1,000.

“I am looking forward to going to Temple Street Children's Hospital to lodge the funds. I’ve often got a guided tour of the hospital to see where the money goes and, of course, to meet some of the amazing patients and medical staff, who are awe-inspiring to say the very least,” said Seamus.