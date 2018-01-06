Fines for 'highly intoxicated' man

A MAN in his 30s has received a number of fines after being arrested for being intoxicated and abusive in a public place at separate incidents in 2017.

Jimmy Sheehan, 36, who has an address at Glentworth Street, was charged under Section 4 and Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, at Limerick District Court.

Mr Sheehan, who has 37 previous convictions, appeared before Judge Marie Keane at a vacation sitting last Friday morning.

On March 2, 2017, Garda JP O’Sullivan encountered the accused at 4.10pm on O’Connell Street, who was “highly intoxicated” and became “verbally abusive”, the court heard.

On July 13, 2017, the accused appeared to be “highly intoxicated” on O’Connell Street at 12.45pm.

He was brought to Mayorstone garda station.

On December 21, gardai received a report concerning the accused on O’Connell Street. Citing evidence, Sergeant Donal Cronin said that Mr Sheehan was “aggressive towards gardai”.

Defending solicitor John Herbert said at Limerick District Court that his Mr Sheehan “has some difficulty with drink” and that he “is quiet and keeps to himself”.

Judge Keane said: “He becomes abusive. What is he doing about his problem, if anything?”

Judge Keane imposed four fines for two counts of Section 6, abusive behaviour and two counts of Section 4, being intoxicated in public.

For one Section 6 conviction, he was fined €100 with three months to pay.

Mr Sheehan received an additional three fines of €50 and has to pay within three months.