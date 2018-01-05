Local Property Tax exceeds €16m in Limerick

THE Revenue Commissioners says payments totalling more than €16m were collected in Limerick last year through the Local Property Tax (LPT).

Detailing LPT Exchequer receipts for 2017, The Revenue Commissioners said the preliminary figures indicate a 97.6% compliance rate among homeowners in Limerick.

While the vast majority of liable persons paid the LPT correctly and on time, Revenue says there were around 3,500 cases of payments being deducted at source from people’s income or welfare payments.

It says there a more than a third (34.1%) of properties in Limerick had a value of less than €100,000 while 31.6% were valued between €100,000 and €150,000. Those figures are largely based on house prices in 2013.

Excluding local authority houses and other exempt properties, just 5.1% of homes in Limerick were valued at more than €250,000.

Revenue publishes the latest Local Property Tax (LPT) Statistics: https://t.co/4WYngLjITw — Revenue (@RevenueIE) January 5, 2018

Homeowners in Limerick are set to pay slightly less next year after councilors voted for a reduction in the LPT rate for 2018 last September.

Collector-General, Michael Gladney said the publication of the figures for 2017 acts as a timely reminder for homeowners to make arrangements to pay their 2018 LPT as the deadline approaches.

“For those who have not already paid, or made arrangements to pay their 2018 LPT liabilities, next Wednesday, 10 January is the LPT payment deadline to pay in full by debit/credit card or cheque. Property owners who want to pay in full by Annual Debit Authority and have their payment deducted on 21 March 2018, must confirm this with us by next Wednesday,” he said.