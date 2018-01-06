Jailed Limerick man has job waiting for him when he gets out, court hears

THE EMPLOYMENT market is certainly hotting up as a man who is in jail has a job waiting for him when he gets out, Kilmallock Court heard.

Tommy Ryan, aged 34, of Church View, Nicker pleaded guilty to no insurance, driving without a driving licence, no road tax and no lights on a trailer. Garda John Ryan said he stopped Mr Ryan in Old Pallas at around 6pm on November 21, 2016.

“He was driving a Silver Mazda. I knew he was disqualified,” said Garda Ryan, who added that Mr Ryan has a total of five no insurance convictions.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr Ryan, said his client has three children, aged 14, 10 and seven months.

“He accepts what he has done is terrible. His seven-month-old has brought it home to him - being away from his child at Christmas and what this does to his family. He apologises. He wants to start on a new path in 2018,” said Mr Barry.

Mr Ryan told Judge Marian O’Leary that he has a job waiting for him on the outside. “The job is installing cattle crushes, feeding barriers. I want to deal with this matter first,” said Mr Ryan.

Judge O’Leary said it does “merit a custodial sentence”. Sergeant Donal Cronin said Mr Ryan’s record is “appalling”.

After taking time to consider her verdict, Judge O’Leary handed down a four month prison sentence suspended for two years, disqualified him from driving for seven years and fined him €500 for no insurance.

“I will have absolutely no hesitation in giving a custodial sentence if you come before me again for no insurance,” said Judge O’Leary, who also fined Mr Ryan €300 for having no lights on his trailer. “I went to get coal. I wasn’t thinking,” he said.