Generous County Limerick firefighters hand back their winnings

JANUARY is a time of year when we could all do with extra euros jingling in our pockets but Cappamore firefighters gave back their hard-earned money to a good cause.

Late last year, Ger O’Connell organised the first Limerick’s Fittest Superstars, a fundraiser to help build a playground in Pallasgreen. Based on Ireland’s Fittest Family TV show, ten teams took on taxing events, including hanging tough, eight foot wall, balance beams and sand bag challenge.

The final two standing were Cappamore Fire Service and a special celebrity team made up of Aidan O’Mahony, former Kerry footballer and Dancing with the Stars winner; Aislinn Desmond, Kerry ladies footballer and Lidl Footballer of the year 2016; Joe O’Connor, Limerick senior hurling coach and Ireland’s Fittest Family referee; Aislinn Connolly, Galway camogie star; Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Even that array of sporting and managerial talent couldn’t compete with Chris McMahon, Maggie Sheehy, Brian Sheehy, Mike Fitzgerald, Sheila Sheehy, Lisa Leonard and John Leonard of Cappamore Fire Service.

Chris said it was a great night and to win “topped it off”. They won €1,000 for their efforts.

Afterwards the team got together and said they would give it back to the Pallasgreen playground fund. It brought the total raised from the night to over €10,000.

“We all agreed we would hand it back. The playground is a brilliant idea and the money will help them more than us. To raise over €10,000 from one night is brilliant.

“Ger is unreal. Any time you give Ger a ring to give a hand with anything he is just brilliant. He couldn’t do enough for you,” said Chris, who is from Pallasgreen.

At a presentation in Cappamore fire station, head officer John Mulready and members of the winning team handed the cheque back to the organisers of Limerick’s Fittest Superstars.

Ger said it was a “very generous gesture” and thanked the team for their fantastic support of the children’s playground.

Cllr Noel Gleeson presented fire service members with a specially designed plaque of a flame.

It is hoped work will commence on the playground in Pallasgreen this year.