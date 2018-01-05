Limerick court hears man 'hijacked vehicle with 29cm blade'

A MAN in his 20s is due to appear in court next week, after allegedly hijacking a vehicle using a 29cm machete.

Declan Sherlock, 22, of Dromard, Lahinch Road, Ennis, faces a number of charges before Ennis District Court on January 10.

It is alleged that Mr Sherlock hijacked a vehicle using the blade at Dromard, Lahinch Road, on December 21. He also faces two counts of dangerous driving at Carrigoran and also at Ballycasey, in Shannon.

Defending solicitor Edel Ryan did not apply for bail for Mr Sherlock after initially being charged last month. Ms Ryan represented her client at Limerick District Court during a vacation sitting last Friday morning.

The Ennis man appeared at Limerick District Court via video link shortly after 11am on Friday.

Judge Marie Keane, presiding, remanded the accused in custody until next Wednesday at Ennis District Court.