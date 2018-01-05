NK Communications gives Limerick its first jobs boost of 2018

LIMERICK has received its first jobs boost of 2018, with news that sales and marketing firm NK Communications is creating up to 15 jobs locally.

The company, which has offices in Galway, Cork and Dublin, has outlined plans to create “between 10 and 15 jobs” in Limerick in the coming months. An additional ten roles will be created in Cork.

The sales positions will be mobile in nature, with staff reporting to the NK Communications’s office in Cork.

It is taking on sales agents for the domestic and small to medium sized firm market as it grows its work with energy firm Energia.

Founded by businessman Noel King in 1999, NK Communications has provided field sales support for Energia since it entered the home energy market in 2014, and has been its commercial sales partner since 2004.

NK Communications’ field sales agents speak to over 1 million households and businesses every year offering great savings on their gas and electricity by switching to Energia. NK Communications currently employs over 110 people directly working on Energia’s business and home energy campaigns nationwide.

Limerick TD and Minister of State for Finance, Public Expenditure & Reform, Patrick O'Donovan has welcomed the announcement.

“NK Communications are to be congratulated for creating these new positions in Limerick and Cork. The new hires will also play a valuable role by helping to drive competition in the home and business energy markets,” he said.

Marisa Lally, business manager, NK Communications added: “We are delighted to be creating these 25 new sales positions, building on the new hires we’ve already made over the last year. These positions should be attractive to those experienced in both field and commercial sales and I am encouraging candidates of all experience levels to apply - those new to the field and those with significant experience.”

“We can offer successful candidates an attractive package. We are offering very competitive basic salary and commission packages. We drive our business on internal career progression and we offer training and assistance in furthering your career. Full training is provided.”