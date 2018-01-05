Finance Minister confirms Limerick to Cork motorway set for capital plan

THE long-awaited Limerick to Cork motorway is certain to be included in the government’s ten year capital plan later this month.

That’s according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who says the €1bn link is seeing as a “top priority” in government circles.

The news will come as a huge boost in local business and political circles, with calls for the road increasing in recent months after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s pledge to re-activate it.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner this morning, Mr Donohoe said the government’s “top priority” for this project will be reflected in the capital plan.

“The Taoiseach in the aftermath of the budget, made it clear that building and completing the M20 is a priority for this government and that will be reflected in the capital plan. This plan will be very ambitious,” he said.

Mr Donohoe, who succeeded Limerick TD Michael Noonan in the finance brief, had previously said a link between Ireland’s second and third cities was too expensive to commit to in one go.

But his comments this Friday make it clear the link will now proceed.

More to follow